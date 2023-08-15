Amherst Police apprehend python

The python was secured until police could take the snake to the SPCA Tuesday morning.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department responded to an unusual call Monday evening.

Patrol officers, along with their Animal Control Officer Griffin were called to pick up a Ball python that was found outside on Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Ball pythons are the most popular reptile pet, according to Reptile Magazine, and can be purchased at local pet stores. They're native to central and western Africa, and enjoy a warmer climate. Female pythons can grow anywhere from three to five feet and can live 30 years or longer.