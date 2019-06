WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — The Ten Lives Club hosted its third annual Cause for the Paws Pet Expo at the Williamsville Lehigh Valley Depot on Saturday.

The event featured a variety of vendors, crafts, merchandise and lots of adoptable pets.

Several animal groups from New York participated, including Ten Lives Club, Northern Chautauqua Canine Rescue, and Queen City Pitties Animal Rescue.

Admission was free, encouraging everyone to come out and support animals in need.