Adoptable Nick is a dedicated coach potato committed to re-watching all the Marvel movies

The handsome boy made his way to Michigan in the hopes of having a better life and finding his forever family.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meet Nick! He's an American Staffordshire Terrier mix around 3 or 4 years old.

Nick is available for adoption from Hearts of Hope Rescue.

This guy is about 60 pounds and a total couch potato!

Nick is all in for binge-watching anything, but he's currently committed to re-watching all of the Marvel movies in the correct order, obviously.

While Nick enjoys being lazy, there are two things he loves more: people and car rides.

His foster family says Nick has never met a human he didn't love and he will do anything to feel the wind blowing through his ears on a good road trip.

They say Nick is potty-trained and a world-champion potty holder.

He would prefer a family who is home more often than not and Nick would like to be the king of his castle as the only pet in the home.

Nick could go to a home with children. He is neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccines.

Help Nick find a family he can share in his unconditional love! If you're interested in applying to adopt Nick, click here.

