8 kittens thrown from vehicle, only one survives

ANGOLA, N.Y. — The Ten Lives Club is caring for a kitten who survived being thrown out of a moving vehicle.

They say an employee at the Evangola State Park received a report of a car that drove by very fast and threw eight kittens out of the vehicle. The kittens hit a road sign. Seven of the kittens did not survive.

“I couldn’t believe someone would do that to such innocent creatures. I didn’t know if Mercury would make it or not, but he is a fighter. Every day he gets stronger and I’m so happy he will never know this kind of abuse again,” said Ten Lives Club vet assistant Carlie Warner, who is caring for the kitten.

The kitten, now named Mercury, will not be available for adoption while he recovers.

A fundraiser has bene started to his care: https://www.facebook.com/204891492877210/posts/4389946614371656/?d=n