2 free pet rabies vaccination clinics taking place next week in Cattaraugus County

A clinic will be held in Machias on September 15 and one in Allegany on September 16.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — Cattaraugus County Department of Health is sponsoring two free rabies vaccine clinics next week.

Pet owners can bring their dogs, cats and ferrets in to get the rabies shot.

The next clinic will be held on Tuesday in Machias in the Cattaraugus County Department of Public Works building at 8600 Route 16. A second clinic will be held on Thursday at the Allegany Cattaraugus County Department of Public Works building located at 3108 North 7th Street.

Both clinics will take places from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.