BUFFALO, N.Y. — A big boost for the Veterans One-Stop Center of Western New York came from New York State and Erie County on Tuesday.

$185,000 will now go to help the Private First Class (PFC) Joseph P. Dwyer Veteran Peer Support Program.

Dwyer enlisted in the Army shortly after 9/11, serving in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Dwyer suffered from severe depression and PTSD. He died in June of 2008 from substance abuse. The hope is that his foundation, We Are Dwyer, can help other veterans dealing with those feelings of isolation.

"But even in that tremendous sadness, hope always prevails because it is in his honor and his legacy that we've been able to heal so many of our veterans," said Alyssa Vasquez, Manager of the We Are Dwyer veteran program. "This program has led and will continue to lead to that healing."

We Are Dwyer hosts more than 175 free peer-to-peer social events for vets who are experiencing challenges after service and are looking for a way to keep that feeling of camaraderie.

