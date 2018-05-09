ORCHARD PARK, NY - Duff's has publicly apologized following a viral Facebook post where a local veteran says he was denied service at the Orchard Park location, all because of his service dog.

Brandon Ruzbacki, the vet who wrote the post, says the owner told him "he could get shut down cause there is a dog in the building."

He says in his post about six other customers at the location got up and left when Ruzbacki announced he was a veteran being denied service because of his dog.

Post by Brandon Ruzbacki

The post quickly garnered attention - and outrage - with more than 2,000 shares since it was posted Monday evening.

By Tuesday afternoon, the Duff's Facebook page released a statement and public apology for how the situation was handled.

"The owner of the Orchard Park location has acknowledged this situation was handled inappropriately, and has assured us it will never happen again," the post reads. "We will be retraining all of our staffs - across all Duff’s locations - on the appropriate procedures of allowing service dogs into our establishments."

No word yet on whether Ruzbacki has accepted that apology. 2 On Your Side has reached out to him via Facebook and are awaiting to hear back from him.

