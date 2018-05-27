BUFFALO, NY - While this Memorial Day weekend is dedicated to those who lost their lives while serving our nation in the military, there was a tribute Sunday for all veterans.

A salute to the men and women who defended our country was held in West Seneca at St. Matthew's Cemetery on Old French Road Sunday afternoon, with veterans and their families and friends in attendance.

A color guard and members from the Private Leonard Wood VFW Post helped with the ceremony in the cemetery's Veterans Plaza

"The veterans really appreciate it themselves and their families really appreciate it even more. It allows them to come together, to celebrate, and to remember," says Cemetery Services Coordinator, Jean Szymula

St. Matthew's Cemetery will hold a similar event Monday at 9:00 a.m. with the Town of West Seneca Veterans Committee, in the Field of Valor - which is specifically set up for veterans and their spouses.

© 2018 WGRZ