Local business getting together to honor WNY Veteran

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Three local business owners are asking for your help to find a veteran deserving of a very special surprise.

One Western New York veteran is going to have a new view, for free.

Last year, the same group of business owners gave away a room makeover to a local veteran. They said they had more than 1,400 veterans nominated.

This year, Pat Williams, who's one of the business owners a part of the giveaway said since they are majority a decking company a deck builder. This year, they will change their focus and give away a deck instead.

Even though the business owners are not veterans, they say they either have veterans in their families or at least know of one.

Williams said this is a population that often gets overlooked, so they wanted to do something for them. So this is their way of giving back and using their resources, just makes sense.

"Veteran's Day is a day that we get to celebrate the sacrifice that they have given from us to have freedom and that's something that we take for granted," Kevin Coppola, the co-owner of Len Co, said.

"It's an underserved community. I come from a veteran family and I am not a veteran, but this is my way of giving back to them," Williams, the owner of Decked Out WNY, said.

Coppola said this project is extra special to him because his business, was founded by a World War 2 Veteran.

Williams also went on to say this project is also special to him because his uncle was an Air Force Veteran who gave his life for our country during the Gulf War.