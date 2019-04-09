LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Lackawanna added 63 more banners to its "Hometown Heroes" collection during a ceremony Tuesday night.

Those banners will join the 153 others already on display around Lackawanna to honor local men and women for their service.

"What's really great about this event is people get to see their loved ones the way they remember them in their fighting age," said Lackawanna Mayor Geoffrey Szymanski. "You know, everyone sees an old-timer nowadays and they think he's always been an old-timer. No. These are the ones who fought in World War Two, and in Korea, and in Vietnam, and so by us doing this, we're recognizing their loved ones and the contributions they've made to our country."

If you have a Lackawanna veteran you want to honor with a banner, you can fill out the form here.

It will cost $200 for the banner. You'll also need a photo and their honorable discharge papers.