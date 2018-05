BUFFALO, NY - A group of military veterans received a special honor Saturday as part of armed forces week.

Five names were added to the Wall of Honor at the Buffalo Naval and Military Park.

Congressman Brian Higgins was on hand to lead the ceremony this morning.

Buck Sergeant John Francis Glose, Corporal Mark O'Brien, Lieutenant Peter Travers Jr., Chief Petty Officer Lawrence Garvey, and Captain Kevin Garvey were honored.

Armed forces week ends Sunday.

