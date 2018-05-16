WEST SENECA, NY - The SPCA of Erie County has a special gift for veterans this month.

From May 21 to May 31, 'Vets and Pets' gives military members (including active duty, reserves, honorably discharged, or service-disabled veterans) a waived adoption fee for pets at the Erie County SPCA.

In event is held in honor of Memorial Day, to celebrate the men and women of the Armed Forces.

To see adoptable animals, and check offsite adoption locations and addresses, you can visit YourSPCA.org.

The SPCA can also be contacted at 716-875-7360 for more information.

