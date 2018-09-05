BUFFALO, NY - Veterans got the gift of golf Wednesday, thanks to Bunkers in Baghdad donating clubs to the VA's Recreational Therapy program.

Bunkers in Baghdad is a not for profit charity that collects and gives new and used golf equipment to troops serving around the world.

With the Recreational Therapy Program beginning this month, Bunkers in Baghdad President, Joe Hanna, donated golf clubs to the program.

The program aims to improve Veterans' quality of life while they recover/adapt to life post-war.

