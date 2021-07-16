Bridge on I-86 in Cattaraugus County renamed to honor Vietnam veteran killed in action

The bridge will be named after Cpl. William James Hillard II, who was killed in action.

RANDOLPH, N.Y. — Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Friday that will rename a bridge on I-86 in the Town of Randolph after a veteran killed in action in 1969 while serving in Vietnam.

The highway will be designated the "CPL William James Hillard II Memorial Bridge" after a 21-year-old corporal from Randolph.

Hillard served as a construction equipment repairman in Company B of 26th Engineer Battalion at Chu Lai. His battalion supported the "White Lions," the 23rd Infantry Division and Vietnamese forces operating in I Corps area.

"The CPL William James Hillard II Memorial Bridge will honor a young New Yorker who lost his life in Vietnam and help the Town of Randolph remember him for the ages," Cuomo said.

Corporal Hillard earned the Purple Heart and two Bronze Star Medals with 1 oak leaf cluster. His was also the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 date bar, the Vietnamese Gallantry Cross with Palm, and the Presidential Unit Citation.