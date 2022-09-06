Pulaski Day Parade moving back to Buffalo

It will be on Saturday, Sept. 10 on Delaware Avenue at 11 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — And looking ahead now to next weekend, the 84th Annual Pulaski Day Parade is making its way back to the City of Buffalo.

It will be on Saturday, Sept. 10 on Delaware Avenue at 11 a.m.

The parade will march from Edward Street down to Niagara Street where there will be a festival.

It includes bands, dance groups, cultural communities and their organizations together to honor General Pulaski who is credited with saving George Washington's life.

"Pulaski was Polish and has long been honored by the Polish community but he is not just a hero to Polish Americans, he is a hero to all Americans," Joseph Mikołaj Rej Jr. President of The General Pulaski Association, Inc said.

"Buffalo loves its cultural communities and we are very patriotic. We honor General Pulaski by celebrating the differences that our cultural communities offer us and what makes the city of Buffalo, the County of Erie, and all of WNY so special. We are excited to bring our historic parade back to the City of Good Neighbors and to do our part to help give a spotlight to the cultural and non-profit organizations."

Part of the activities include Western New York’s largest dessert tent. There will also be things for kids to do like a coloring contest, Suzuki Strings and activity bags from Albright Knox Art Gallery.