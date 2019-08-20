NEW YORK — Hoda Kotb is coming back to the Today Show.

Kotb made the announcement Tuesday morning on her Instagram page.

"Hi guys. Guess what? It's time to get my roots done. I'm coming back to work. I'm gonna be there on September the 3rd. Right after Labor Day. You guys, I'm so excited," she said.

She will be returning to television on September 3.

Kotb took the summer off after the birth of her second child, Hope. She also has a two-year-old daughter, Haley Joy.



"Look, I'm not gonna lie, this probably has been the best summer of my entire life with these two kids," she added in her video. "I've loved every second of it. But you know what else I'm gonna love? Coming back to you guys. So I am gettin' ready. I'm setting my alarm, 3:15 a.m. OK? We'll be back in business. I love you guys. I cannot wait to see you."

Her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager, is currently on maternity leave. Hager just had her third child, a boy, in early August.