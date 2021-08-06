Good Neighbors: Vullo Boys Walk for a Cure

Two young Clarence Center boys and their parents are holding their third annual walk-a-thon on June 13 to benefit Roswell Park.

CLARENCE CENTER, N.Y. — What started as a Clarence Center family's small walk-a-thon fundraiser for Roswell Park, has turned into a huge community-wide event raising tens of thousands of dollars. The Vullo Boys Walk for a Cure and Bake Sale is happening this Sunday, June 13.

"We wanted to create an event that would teach the boys that they could give back to the community," said Beth Vullo.

So in 2019, Beth and her husband Tom Vullo enlisted the help of their sons, Charlie and Preston, who respectively were just 7 and 4-years-old at the time, to hold their first-ever Vullo Boys Walk For a Cure and Bake Sale.

"It helps people with cancer and also supports Roswell," said Preston.

"Our goal was $500. We'll do a quick bake sale, maybe walk the path. The boys flyered the neighborhood," said Tom. "The response from our small neighborhood was tremendous, then we extended it to our jobs. We probably had 100 people come out the first year."

The Vullo family ended up raising $7,000. Then, in 2020 they raised over $13,000 even though they had to scale things back because of the pandemic.

"It just goes to show you the City of Good Neighbors, everybody coming out, working together, it really is an amazing, amazing community. "

Now they're hoping to raise even more this year with the help of sponsors West Herr, Montague Family Foundation, Forbes Capretto Homes, Salvatore's, and Clarence Pizza Company, and other generous donors.

Every penny is going to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, a place near and dear to their hearts since Tom's grandfather and Beth's grandmother both battled cancer.

"We are so fortunate to have her still. She beat the odds. And we are forever grateful to Roswell and the doctors and nurses there," said Beth.

The boys are doing their part to help by making some raffle baskets, putting flyers in mailboxes, donating money from their own piggy banks, and writing notes to the generous donors, all while learning that little kids can help to make a big difference.

If you'd like to donate online to the Vullo Boys Walk for a Cure, click on their Go Fund Me Page here.

More information about Sunday's walk can be found on their Facebook page here.