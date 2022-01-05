Good Neighbors: Niagara County girl makes chemo comfort bags in honor of her grandfather

A Newfane 10-year-old found a way to provide a little comfort - and maybe a little hope - to patients battling cancer, after witnessing the need herself.

NEWFANE, N.Y. — Sophie Enderton, a Newfane Middle School 5th grade student had a very special bond with her grandpa Terry. The 10-year-old said she loved learning from him about their ancestors, and going for rides in his red Corvette.

"Sophie and him were very close," said Sophie's mother, Jillian Enderton. "She was grandpa's girl, his only granddaughter."

That's why it was especially hard on Sophie when she learned in October 2021 that he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"He fought hard and he was an inspiration to Sophie to help others," Jillian said.

Sophie decided to help by making chemotherapy comfort bags for her grandpa and other Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center patients.

"He was going through a lot," Sophie said.

With the help of family members Sophie collected pillows, snacks, tea, cozy socks, games and blankets, some of which were crocheted by her great-grandmother. She made 10 bags altogether.

And what did Sophie hope the bags would do for the recipients?

"I would wish that they were very happy and they had more hope," she said.

They delivered the bags in early December, and sadly just a few days later on December 15, Sophie's grandpa passed away. But he knew about her kind gesture in honor of him.

"I think he would be very proud of me," she said.

Sophie doesn't plan to stop making the chemo bags. She wants to collect enough for 20 bags in the spring, making it an annual tradition to keep her grandpa's memory alive.

