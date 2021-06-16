Good Neighbors: Greeting Cards for Charity

86-year-old Fran Petersen of Getzville creates handmade greeting cards and donates every penny of her sales to charity- $127,000 so far.

GETZVILLE, N.Y. — Fran Petersen's hobby of making greeting cards has kept her very busy in the 25 years since she retired from teaching, but even more so during the long lonely days of COVID.

"I was never bored. I always had something to do. And people would call me because they couldn't get out to buy cards, so they would call and order cards," said Mrs. Petersen.

The 86-year-old spends time nearly every day in her Getzville home making cards for every occasion.

"I can sit for hours and do it and it doesn't bother me. I love doing it," she said.

Birthday, thank you, get well, sympathy, blank cards, Buffalo-themed cards - you name it. Each one is handcrafted, unique and made with tedious detail.

Her most popular cards include glued on flowers that she grows in her garden and dries and presses herself.

They are truly little works of art.

Each card has a sticker on the back telling the recipient that it was sold for charity. Every penny Mrs. Petersen makes goes to the local chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and a group called Women Interested in Cystic Health, which in turn sends its donations to the lung center at Oishei Children's Hospital.

"I have a dear friend- we've known each other for over 50 years- she lost her son to cystic fibrosis. The district of North Tonawanda also lost two teachers to that. So it was a perfect choice," said Mrs. Petersen, who taught elementary school in North Tonawanda.

Since she started keeping track in 2000, Mrs. Petersen says she's donated $127,000.

With stores selling some greeting cards for as much as $8 apiece, Mrs. Peterson is adamant to never raise her prices. Each card is just $1.50, and 4 for $5.

"I know I'm a lot cheaper, always was, than the stores. But I enjoy doing it and people will buy more if the prices are right and they know it's going to charity," she said.

Mrs. Petersen and her husband pay out of pocket to buy most of her materials, so she's always grateful for donations of craft materials, cardstock, envelopes, etc.

If you want to donate to Mrs. Peterson's card crafting cause or order a custom card you can contact her below. Or we have a list of the stores where you can purchase a one-of-a-kind card.

Contact Fran Petersen:

121 Woodshire North

Getzville, NY 14068

(716) 689-0747

cardlady765@gmail.com

Find her cards at the following stores:

4588 N. Bailey Ave.

Amherst, NY 14226

77 Main Street

Akron, NY 14001

Sheridan-Sweet Home Plaza

3328 Sheridan Dr.

Amherst, NY 14226

88 Webster Street

North Tonawanda, NY 14120

700 E. Robinson Street

North Tonawanda, NY 14120

The Little Chic Boutique

Evanstown Plaza

414 Evans St.

Williamsville, NY 14221

6094 Main Street

Williamsville, NY 14221