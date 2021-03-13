Get 2 Know University at Buffalo president Dr. Satish Tripathi

Dr. Satish Tripathi is the first international-born school president in University at Buffalo history.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dr. Satish Tripathi was raised in a small village in Patna, India, and attended high school at Government Inter-College Faizabad from 1964 to 1966 before entering Banaras Hindu University.

Tripathi came to the United States in 1978 and spent 19 years as professor of computer science at the University of Maryland, including seven years as department chair.

Tripathi is a fourth-generation family member to pursue a career in education.

Tripathi is married to his wife, Kamlesh, for 51 years now, an arranged marriage that is still going strong. They have two sons and two grandchildren.

A sports fan, Tripathi enjoys college basketball, and cricket. Tripathi enjoys music and theater, traveling and of course international travel as well.

Tripathi's family also founded a girls school in his home village, named in honor of his grandmother, which enrolls about 150 students now. And Tripathi also speaks three languages.