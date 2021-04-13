'Get 2 Know' KeyBank Buffalo Market President Gary Quenneville who is number nine on the Business First Power 250 list!

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gary Quenneville is number nine on the 2021 Buffalo Business First Power 250 list.

Quenneville is the regional executive of KeyBank N.A.'s Upstate New York Region and president of the bank's Buffalo Market. Quenneville oversees Key's Commercial Bank Franchise and is responsible for growing the client base in Business Banking, Key Private Bank and Commercial Banking businesses. He also partners with the managers of Key Community Development Bank, Key Investment Services, KeyBank Mortgage and Key's Wealth Management Group to ensure the seamless delivery of services to clients throughout the region.

Quenneville has been with KeyBank for his entire career, having joined the company in 1985 as a management associate. He subsequently held numerous positions with increasing responsibility within both the retail and business banking groups.

Quenneville earned his bachelor's degree in business administration with minors in economics and psychology from the State University of New York at Oswego. Quenneville is also an honors graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Delaware.