BUFFALO, N.Y. — He's a Western New York hero who served in the Army during the Iraq War.
David Bellavia was awarded the Medal of Honor for his bravery during the second battle of Fallujah.
On this episode of Get 2 Know Scott Levin sits down with Army Staff Sargent Bellavia for a little insight into his past and his future.
