BUFFALO, N.Y. — Beef on Weck is a well-known delicacy here in Buffalo. And while Charlie Roesch may not have created it, he remains committed to serving what many consider one of the best around.

In this episode of Get 2 Know, we meet the man responsible for transforming his family's longtime meat business into the popular eatery we know today.

Hear a little about his family history, how he got his start in the business and what the City of Buffalo and Western New York mean to the man known as Charlie the Butcher!

