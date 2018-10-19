BUFFALO, N.Y. -- On Mondays, we celebrate Buffalo City Shapers - people who are part of the city's resurgence. This week, 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik shows us how one couple's unique shop is getting more room to grow.

Lindsey and R.J. Marvin ran out of room for Barrel + Brine on the West Side, so they are moving to Black Rock.

"Just being part of something in Black Rock is really exciting for us," says Lindsey Marvin.

"What did it look like when you first saw this place?" asked Dudzik.

"It was...there were parts where there was no roof, there were no windows, this was just like a concrete yard with dirt, and we are really excited," says Lindsey Marvin.

The Marvins opened Barrel + Brine in 2015. Lindsey does the kombucha. R.J. focuses on the fermented foods.

"I was working in East Aurora doing pickling and fermentation out there, and it snowed incredibly bad. And, I didn't want to make that drive anymore, so Lindsey and I had both been fermenting at the house and, you know, already had a passion for it, so we just decided to take that leap and open Barrel + Brine on our own," says R.J. Marvin.

The space they're in right now is only 750 square feet with less than half dedicated to production.

Lindsey and R.J. recently gave me a tour of their new four-thousand square foot space at 155 Chandler Street where the walk-in cooler is about the size of their old shop.

"So, this will be huge. We can buy all the produce that we need from farmers, store it in here, process it, and then actually move entire pallets in and out as we need," explained Lindsey Marvin.

It'll have a kombucha taproom and small plates with a heavy focus on fermented foods. The taproom will also have kombucha cocktails and a full Bloody Mary menu.

"We're going to do all of our production in house, so from here back to this wall will all be kombucha production," says Lindsey Marvin.

Their goal is to get their products into more stores, so they can compete on a national level.

They plan on hosting events in the courtyard with Black Bird Cidery, and they're excited to do it all together.

"There's support. Sometimes things don't work. Sometimes flavors don't work, and we have to tell each other that, and we understand that that's just part of the business. But it's incredible. She's my best friend," says R.J. Marvin.

"I feel like if you're going to take the plunge and take a risk and open a business, having somebody that like has your back is really, really important," says Lindsey Marvin.

Lindsey and R.J. hope to have a soft-opening mid-December and plan on having a big grand opening once it gets warmer out.

You can find Barrel + Brine at Wegmans, Whole Foods, the co-ops, Breadhive, and their old location.

