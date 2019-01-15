BUFFALO, N.Y. — Each week, we highlight a Buffalo City Shaper - someone who is part of the city's resurgence.

This week, 2 On your Side's Kelly Dudzik introduces us to a Buffalo native who has overseen almost $800-million in construction.

Mickey Mariacher is the Director of Construction Management at Kaleida Health.

"Which basically means oversee the construction project from beginning to end," she says.

But, she wasn't always in construction.

"I actually used to be an English teacher. And, being an English teacher, or being a teacher, I needed summer employment because it didn't pay that well back in the day, and one year I worked for a construction company, it was run by my uncle, and I was making three times the amount of money. It was hard to go back to teaching as much as I love teaching," says Mariacher.

That was in the early 1980s, and Mariacher has been in the construction industry ever since.

"How did you end up with Kaleida?" asked Dudzik.

"I was representing Cannon from an architectural standpoint while we were doing a job at Millard Suburban Hospital in 2006. And, I sat at a meeting with the contractor, and again I was representing the architectural firm, but I kept whispering to the person next to me who worked for Kaleida, you should ask them about this and ask them about that," explained Mariacher.

Within a half-hour, the CFO called and offered Mariacher a job.

Since then, she's worked on Millard Fillmore Suburban, Gates Vascular, HighPointe, and Oishei Children's Hospital.

"What's it like to see something go from a blank slate to a finished product?" asked Dudzik.

"You know what, it is an amazing thing to be a part of, and it takes a lot of time and all of the sudden, it's over and the building is standing there and you think oh my god, that was so cool to be from the beginning to the end. Especially a project like Children's where everybody was so passionate about the move," says Mariacher.

On any given day, Mariacher can be found juggling several tasks.. and coordinating with any number of crews.

"Scheduling, budgeting, certainly logistics, move management, change order review, field issue review," she says.

"What advice do you have for people who might want to do this for a career?" asked Dudzik.

"I encourage every woman I know, every young girl, to go into this. It's a fantastic job. I think sometimes people are hesitant because they think oh I don't want to do physical labor, well, there's the whole management piece. It's a very rewarding job, and I do something different every day," says Mariacher.

And, she says she can't imagine doing anything else.

Mariacher is working on several projects right now - including a mother baby area at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital.

If you have someone you'd like to nominate to be a Buffalo City Shaper, just send Kelly an email.