This week's City Shaper is a third-generation business owner.

"I've been in Buffalo my entire life. Born here, raised here, went to school here, and now I'm working here and raising my family here," says Kevin Telaak.

Telaak owns Artisan Kitchens and Baths in Buffalo. The business goes back three generations. His family bought the former home of the Buffalo Co-operative Stove Company in Black Rock in 1989. They decided to build the Artisan Culinary Loft there three years ago.

"We designed cameras and TV monitors so that are you're cooking, you can look up at the monitor and see what the chef is doing and incorporate that into your technique,” says Telaak.

There's a chef's table where up to 18 people can watch the chef cook course after course or companies can hold team building events. Telaak says Buffalo’s resurgence has really benefited his business.

"Really since 2008, 2009, every year we've seen momentum in the city of Buffalo, and I don't see it stopping. We've enjoyed it because we're in that business of kitchens and bathrooms and home appliances and our partnerships with most of the major developers in the area has been terrific," says Telaak.

Telaak is also excited about the momentum he's seeing in Buffalo, especially in Black Rock.

"You can't get lost here. You have to be accountable. You have to know what you're doing and if you don't, people know. So, as much as I like to talk about Buffalo from an economic perspective, what can't be lost in that conversation is the family element to the city and the way people welcome each other and people that are passionate about the city, just it's infectious," he says.

