Each Monday, we highlight a Buffalo City Shaper, that someone who is having a positive impact on the Western New York community. This week, 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik shows us how one woman is changing thousands of lives in Buffalo and beyond.

"I'm a graduate of Orchard Park High School, and I went to SUNY Brockport and got a degree in Political Science and International Studies," says Kate Sarata.

"How did you end up working here?" asked 2 On Your Side’s Kelly Dudzik.

"After college, I moved to El Paso, Texas, where I discovered AmeriCorps VISTA," said Sarata.

Sarata says it is often called the domestic Peace Corps. After her year of service, she moved back to Western New York to work at The Service Collaborative.

"An independent non-profit that gives people, individuals, an opportunity to serve their communities," she says.

That was in 2006, and by 2011, Sarata found herself in the interim Executive Director role. Five month later, she landed the permanent job.

These days, she says the people looking for volunteer opportunities are no longer just recent college grads.

"Our demographics are as representative as Western New York is. Our age ranges are all across the board and experience levels, and I think that really adds value to the service we're doing in our partner organizations and to our organization as well," says Sarata.

The Service Collaborative focuses on four programs people can join - all six-month, full-time commitments - including the YouthBuild program and Project LEAD. That’s a program where 16 to 24-year-olds earn their high school equivalency diplomas and gain valuable experience in construction.

"They're getting experience in electrical, plumbing, dry walling, painting, roofing. Everything soup to nuts of a construction site," says Sarata.

The Service Collaborative is primarily funded by federal grants, and, along with the United Way, is also responsible for Volunteer WNY which is a website where you can find volunteer opportunities that don't require a long-term commitment.

Sarata has also helped get the Beds for Buffalo program off the ground. Now in its third year, so far, volunteers have built and distributed 250 twin-size beds to children in need in our community.

Sarata is happy to be part of so many programs that give back.

"It's what gets me up on a daily basis. It's what put me here, and that is more than I ever imagined for what I would be doing in my life, and it's remarkable to see people at the beginning of a term of service and at the end of a term of service and know that we've now given them what they need for the rest of their lives," she says.

