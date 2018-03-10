BUFFALO, N.Y. -- In our City Shapers reports, we Celebrate Western New York by highlighting the people who are making Buffalo a better place. Many times, they're working behind-the-scenes to help those who are the most vulnerable.

This week, 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik highlights the work of a Western New York native who is busy changing lives on Buffalo's West Side.

John Siskar's official title is the Senior Advisor for Buffalo State Educational Pipeline Initiatives, but to many people on the West Side, he's that and so much more.

"I went into teaching with a very specific purpose, and that was to improve the lives of children. And in so doing, improving the life-long term of the world. And, I just see this as this extension of that same kind of work,” says Siskar.

Siskar began his career as an art teacher. In the years since, he's been part of many projects including the West Side Promise Neighborhood.

"Our vision is that people from all cultures and walks of life thrive in a vibrant West Side community. And our mission, which is more focused, is we promise to work hand-in-hand with children and their families to make sure everyone is successful from cradle to career," he says.

The West Side Promise Neighborhood focuses first on school achievement, and at the Community Academic Center on Grant Street, citizenship classes in multiple languages and the Buffalo Beginnings program help people who are new to Buffalo.

"Both in school and knowing little things like this is a winter coat, you're going to need one of these," says Siskar about the program.

The CAC has helped thousands of children and families since it opened in 2011.

Another part of the West Side Promise Neighborhood Project is the Leadership Program. It is a two-month program that matches emerging leaders with mentors who teach them how to do everything from grant writing to navigating fair housing rights.

Seeing everyone from corporate volunteers to Buff State students come together to make these programs happen inspires Siskar every day.

"It's just been a remarkable time to work with a lot of really amazing people who are just really committing in meaningful ways to help the community as a whole," says Siskar.

