BUFFALO, N.Y. — Each Monday, we introduce you to a Buffalo City Shaper - someone who is part of Buffalo's resurgence. This week, 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik shows us how one group is helping to grow Buffalo's video game development industry.

"We teach people 3D modeling, programming, art, music, design. All the things that go into making a video game, and we started basically completely grass roots," explains John Futscher.

Futscher came to Buffalo to study computer science at the University at Buffalo.

"I got hired and worked at some great companies right out of school, but I always wanted to make games, so I started doing it in my spare time. So, at night, and as a coder, my art wasn't very good. My music wasn't great. And so, I was looking for other people who were doing the same," says Futscher.

Futscher went online and found many people going through the same thing, and that's how the non-profit Buffalo Game Space was born. Anyone can join, and you can be new to game development or a professional.

"How competitive is it to just come up with a concept that's, first of all, unique that no one's ever done before, and then to be able to sell it to a company?" asked Dudzik.

"Everybody on every team has ideas of what they believe a great game would be. It's actually bringing that thing into the world is the hard part, and that's where you need to have those skills. You need to have those support systems. You need to have access to that equipment to test on, to learn on, to have the workshops to train and get those skills to actually bring your idea to fruition," says Futscher.

Futscher says Buffalo Game Space at the Tri-Main Center is there to bridge that gap. They have VR headsets, a sound booth, and they can host big events like Game Jams where people get 48 hours to make a game.

Chris Langford works with Futscher and says they're also getting high school students interested in coding.

"It's really cool to see the kinds of things they create, and the same goes for older people, too. Anyone that's done a lot of different things. They never made games before. They maybe dabbled and they're trying to get more into it now. It's all different fresh perspectives that no one person might necessarily have, so it leads to some really cool, exciting, creative things," says Langford.

"Part of our end goals for the Game Space is to grow game development as an industry here in Buffalo, so there's more jobs where people are actually earning a living doing what they love here in town and are thus hiring the next generation of folks," added Futscher.

Next up for Buffalo Game Space is a free co-working event Tuesday night.

If you know someone who would make a great Buffalo City Shaper, you can nominate them by sending Kelly an email.