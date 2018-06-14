BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Each Monday, we highlight a Buffalo City Shaper - someone in the business or not-for-profit community who is helping to make Buffalo a better place. As 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik shows us, this week's City Shaper is part of both worlds.

If you've driven down William Street in Buffalo recently, you've probably noticed there are dozens of new trees that were just planted. It's all thanks to this week's City Shaper. He happens to be the owner of Fox Tire down right down the street.

"We started this foundation about six months ago to specifically focus on planting trees in the urban area predominately on the East Side of Buffalo," says Eric Fox.

You might know Eric Fox from the tire business his father started 60 years ago, but what you might not know is that he is passionate about helping the environment.

"I went to school in Hawaii, so I saw really beautiful things and I want to carry that for the rest of my life. Help beautify things," says Fox.

Born and raised in Buffalo, Fox started planting trees about 20 years ago. When Re-Tree WNY formed after the October surprise storm, he joined its board. Just this year, Fox launched his own foundation - the Urban Tree Initiative.

"The East Side for decades has been neglected, and somewhat gotten rundown and forgotten about, but a beautiful tree, no matter where it's planted, is still beautiful and beautifies the area," says Fox.

So far, Fox and his volunteers have planted about fifty trees mostly along William Street.

"A lot of people who have been helping us have never done it before, and think once they do it, and see how easy it is, and how gratifying it is enriching the Earth like that, it grows on them, no pun intended, but yeah, it catches on with people and there's a lot of excitement for our movement," says Fox.

A least one is already growing fruit.

Fox's next project is to plant one-hundred trees this fall on Bailey from William to Clinton.

"You have to remember there's four directions of the city and the East Side has been neglected for far too long, so I'd like to see some more energy and money put into these neighborhoods," he says.

