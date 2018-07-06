BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Each week, we highlight the work of a Buffalo City Shaper - someone who is part of Buffalo's resurgence.

This week, 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik tells us why a Minneapolis native chose Buffalo as the home for his new business.

"We find trucks for people that need to move stuff. In practice, we work with a network of pre-qualified carriers that help us move freight for our customers all over the country," says Don De Laria.

De Laria opened Larkin Express Logistics this spring, and he's already done $300,000 in sales.

"We actually spent about six months modeling this business to make sure that we could take the model that we have today and scale it to a 100, $125-million business within five years that employs one-hundred or more people here," says De Laria.

Larkin Express Logistics is on track to receive tax incentives from Empire State Development as the company hires more people.

"We have plans to go to ten by the end of the year. Twenty-five by the second year," says De Laria.

His team is made up of inside sales, account management, and operations people. He says you can make 70 to $90,000 in your first year.

So why launch his freight brokerage in Buffalo? Besides being able to easily do business in and out of Canada and the United States, De Laria's wife grew up here.

"I've seen the city grow up. I've seen it come of age. I spent some time mentoring companies with the Atlanta Technology Development Center down in Atlanta, and they are maybe four to five years ahead of where Buffalo is today. That doesn't mean that Buffalo won't get ahead of them at some point down the road, but what I've seen particularly in the start-up community is that that's coming up. I've seen a lot of my contemporaries that grew up here that were friends of my wife, and went to high school, and whatnot, in and around the area that moved away are coming back. So, this is the right time to be in Buffalo," says De Laria.

De Laria says in order to be a successful entrepreneur, you need a lot of confidence in yourself, confidence in your team, and you need to hire the right people.

