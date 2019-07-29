BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year, we are celebrating the women of Western New York who are part of our region's resurgence in our City Shapers reports. This week, 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik introduces us to a Buffalo native who is busy helping others get fit and stay healthy.

Deanna Giordano is the owner of Studio Sophia Fitness Club in North Buffalo. She also grew up in North Buffalo.

Giordano moved into her new location on Hertel Avenue seven months ago, but she has been in business for almost nine years.

"I was in Kenmore, and I've been wanting to come back to my roots and be in North Buffalo," says Giordano.

She grew up in the workout business.

"We've just always been exercise people, and after I had my children, I needed to do something that would give me some exercise, but still be a stay at home mom," she said. "So, I just started to teach classes here and there, and to really build my base, and I just fell in love with it again."

Giordano’s day starts at 6 a.m. sometimes. On some nights, you can find her at the studio as late as 8 p.m.

"It's such a rewarding career to be able to help people," Giordano said. "It's also a rewarding career to be able to do things that you want to do on your time, and it's a lot of time. It's a lot more time than if I had a 9 to 5 job because I've worked at banks, I've done business things, but to me it's calming. I'm relaxed here more so than I've ever been in any other business."

"What gives you your passion for what you do?" asked Dudzik.

"It's the satisfaction of knowing that I'm helping people, and every day I get that opportunity. I'm very lucky, very lucky," shares Giordano. "My whole perspective is to just make everybody feel better about themselves. It doesn't matter what size you are. I don't believe in mirrors, so I don't want any judgment. I want everybody to just pay attention in class, and enjoy it, and have fun."

Giordano’s already thinking about expanding. She wants to start dance classes at the studio.

