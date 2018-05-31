WEST SENECA, N.Y. -- Each Monday, we highlight the work of a Buffalo City Shaper - someone who is doing something positive in Buffalo's business or not-for-profit communities.

This week, 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik shows us how a Buffalo native is trying to make sure no one in the City of Good Neighbors goes hungry.

"Born and raised. I love Buffalo. I'll never leave," Curtis Knight said.

Knight opened Hearty House on Clinton Street in January. It's a fast-casual restaurant focusing on healthy food.

"This neighborhood has got 748 pizzerias and donut shops, but there's nowhere healthy to eat. So, we found ourselves driving 20 to 25 minutes every day to find somewhere for lunch," Knight said.

Knight also owns Cater Tots, a business that prepares healthy meals primarily for low income children at day cares and schools across Buffalo.

"A lot of these kids, this is the only hot meal they get a day, so it makes you feel really good when you're actually able to do that for them," he said.

Knight took the front of his Cater Tots building and transformed it into Hearty House.

"Picture going to a healthy cafeteria. We kept the neighborhood in mind when we did our pricing. The word hearty is a play on words. Hearty is either heart healthy, which is where our salads come in. And, hearty is like also heartier like pot roasts, and soups, and stews, and braised meats," Knight explained.

Knight also knew he wanted to give back to the community, so someone suggested he give customers the option of rounding up their bills to benefit the Food Bank of Western New York. He took the idea and ran with it.

"We just made a donation for over six-thousand meals last week, and our goal by the end of this year is over 20-thousand meals," Knight said.

"What's the reaction when you ask people to be part of that program?" Dudzik asked.

"I would say it's a 98.9-percent absolutely. A lot of time actually they'll give extra money," he said. "The Food Bank is super appreciative. They're here all the time and they're pushing us, too."

"How does that make you feel to know you're helping people?" Dudzik asked.

"Great. All the money in the world doesn't do you any good if you can't help other people, so it's just my thing I guess," Knight said.

Knight would like to expand Hearty House, and its mission, by renting out pop-up spaces in business parks to reach an even bigger lunch crowd.

