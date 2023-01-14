Water Buffalo Club preps for Bills' AFC wild card game on Sunday

Members of the group, who are known for their big furry hats, come from all over the country to cheer on the team. That included fans from Texas who are here for the game, which starts at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

"My mom's from Buffalo, so we know the Buffalo culture all the way from Texas. We just love what the Bills stand for, how Bills Mafia is one family, what they stand for, how everyone's come together, even outside of Bills Mafia for Damar Hamlin and everyone around him. We really hope to see him at the game tomorrow," one fan said.