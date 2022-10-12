Water Buffalo Club holds open house event for Bills Mafia

The club offered an open house event for people who wanted to learn more about the organization, as well as those iconic furry hats.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Water Buffalo Club offered an open house event Saturday for Bills Mafia who wanted to learn more about their organization, as well as those iconic furry hats.

"These three right here are making all of them. Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Burma are where they're from, and they live in Buffalo now," Therese Forton-Barnes, the Water Buffalo Club grand poobah, said of the hat-makers.

"They're extremely talented. They do it all by hand and, of course, put a lot of love and care into it too."

The deluxe hats are $165, which doesn't just support the club and their artisans. Some of that money also benefits the American bison exhibit at the Buffalo Zoo.