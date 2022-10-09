P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative holds its 14th annual gala

BUFFALO, N.Y. — P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative held its 14th annual gala on Saturday night at Asbury hall on Delaware Avenue.
The nonprofit organization helps Western New York families dealing with pediatric cancer. The organization provides financial, practical, and emotional support. Saturday's event raised money for local families in need.
"This is all going to these kids and these families, and making sure that while these people are suffering through the biggest nightmare, in my opinion, you could possibly deal with here on planet earth, is watching one of your children suffer through cancer and potentially lose their life. They shouldn't have to worry about financial troubles," former Buffalo Bills player Lee Smith said.
P.U.N.T. was formed by NFL Pro Bowl punter Brian Moorman, who played for the Bills from 2001 until 2013. The team, along with the Buffalo Bills Foundation, have been sponsors ever since.