Private RV parking lots filling up ahead of Bills game

The official Bills lots don't open until Sunday, but the tailgate has already begun for some.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some private RV parking lots are starting to fill up around Highmark Stadium, two days before the Buffalo Bills home opener against the Tennessee Titans.

Fans say they're looking forward to the Monday Night Football game, which will be shown on Channel 2, and the rest of the season.

"I have optimism every year, but this year I'm way up here," Don Pitts of Randolph said.

