Buffalo Bills pet photo shoots available

People can have the chance to get their pets photographed in their best Bills Mafia gear.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking to get your furry friend in the team spirit just in time for the Buffalo Bills season?

Pet businesses the Buffalo Barkery and Buffalo Dapper Paws are hosting a 'Trendy Tailgate' photo opportunity event on September 16 from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

At the event people can bring their dogs to the Barkery on Allen street where Marlee and Me Photography will be taking one photo per time slot. People can sign-up by calling or texting 716-984-1060 with your name and email address, dog’s name, and best time of day for your appointment.

A donation of $25 will be taken and given to the Buffalo Animal Shelter for the event fee.

Buffalo Dapper Paws will be on site with a pop-up shop to sell pet items for those interested.

All those attending must keep their pets leashed until the photographer says otherwise. They encourage people to not use retractable leashes at the event.

The pets photos will be available for download through an online gallery the following week with one digital file per time slot.