Meet the Mafia: Water Buffalo Club 716

Water Buffalo Club 716 Raises Money While Raising Spirits With Stylish Headgear

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This is number 2 of our 12 part series celebrating Bills fans.

You’ve probably seen the water buffalo hats, and appropriately this group travels in a herd. They enjoyed themselves in KC last Sunday, and they usually travel with the team. It’s the Water Buffalo Club 716. The hats were inspired Fred Flintstone’s water buffalo club.

Therese Forton-Barnes is the founder and grand poo-bah of the group. It was started mainly for fun but she also wanted to charity to support so they support the the bison herd at the Buffalo Zoo.

They also support the refugees at Stitch Buffalo because they make some of their signature hats. You can find them at the Big tree parking lot.

Look for the hats. If you want to join the group, or just want a hat, or want to support their causes, their website is www.waterbuffaloclub716.com.