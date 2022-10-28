Meet the Mafia: From Israel with Buffalove

Sharon and Maya traveled to USA to follow Bills

Example video title will go here for this video

The first Super Bowl loss for the Bills, a heartbreaker, was the first full NFL game a 12-year-old boy in Israel ever saw. And young Sharon Bery has been closely following the Buffalo Bills ever since. About nine years ago, a friend of his, Maya Abramovitch, became a fanatic Bills follower.

Sharon (pronounced like Barone) and Maya traveled to Buffalo three years ago to watch a Bills game in person. They fell in love with Western New York and its inhabitants. For four weeks this season, the two followed the Bills from Miami to Baltimore to Orchard Park to Kansas City on the ultimate Bills road trip.

Sharon admires the fan base and says they represent "like friendship and acceptance for everybody. You just put your jersey on and you're already best friends, part of a family. It really like home in and when we come here it feels like we go back home to see our family."

After a loss in the sweltering heat of Miami, the traveling twosome saw three consecutive Bills wins.