Meet the Mafia: Celebrating Bills Fanatics

The segments, much like Bills fans, will mix fun with philanthropy

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side's Kevin O'Neill is doing a new series called 'Meet the Mafia' today.

A few of the stories will specifically hone in on a particular fan, but others will focus either on a philanthropic organizations of Bills fans, or will show off houses and vehicles that are over-the-top with Bills pride.

The first story is about "Pizza Pete" from Endicott, New York. Pete is a diehard Bills fan who challenged himself to prepare tailgate foods using different methods. His latest and most famous masterpiece has Pete using a file cabinet to make delicious flatbread pizza while tailgating.

He used a bed of hot coals on one shelf, and he bakes a rectangular pizza on another shelf. He invited Bills fans to help create fresh product, and even serves up fresh and hot pizza to nearby tailgaters.

You can find "Pizza Pete" in Hammer's Lot outside the stadium. He is almost always in back, very close to the infamous "ketchup and mustard ceremony."