Checking out the 'carside cuisine' and boisterous Bills Fans in Hammer's Lot

Number 10 of 12 in our series highlighting Bills fans

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — You’ll find Bills fandemonium anywhere and everywhere you look around the stadium before the game. For 39 years, Hammers Lot, off Abbott Road, near Big Tree Road, has been a gathering place for pre-game partying.

It's a destination for people that aren’t parked there, and increasingly, a gathering spot for people not even going to the game.

It’s hard to beat the tailgating food you will see and smell walking around the lot. We’ve previously covered Pinto Ron’s amazing cartop cuisine.

And Pete, who bakes pizzas in a file cabinet. Many Bills themed offerings can be found, including Matt Milano beef sandwiches.

The man who owns the lot is nicknamed Hammer, his real name Eric Matwijow. He runs a tight ship, and keeps the ketchup and mustard ritual on schedule. There is an established routine, but just like snowflakes, every tailgate is a little different.

Matwijow adds "That’s what tailgating is all about, people want to be with people, to join together and have a good time.

I’m not a rich man, I’m not a poor man. but I'm a rich man of experience"