Celebrating 'Captain Dave, a Bills Persona Created 33 Years Ago

Buffalo man still dresses up in his signature cape and runs Bills' fan page

Meet Dave Kaprosch.

You’ll see him in one of his signature capes at the Bills game, or at least at the tailgate. And like so many Buffalo fans, He often wears a #17 jersey to celebrate his favorite Buffalo athlete. But for him, the 17 represents former Buffalo Sabre Mike Foligno.

To this day Dave creates his own look to combine his love for our hometown football and hockey teams. His very first costume started over three decades ago.

Dave claims, "The 1990 season, my third year of season, and I had a Bills towel, a red hardhat and an actual garbage can lid.”

And so Captain Dave was born.

And yes, alcohol was a factor.

Before the Mafia thing came around, heck before the internet came around, there was Captain Dave. His entire mancave is adorned in Bills and Sabres memorabilia. When it came time for a new shower curtain, he knew which one to pick. His football-themed curtain had a familiar look.

Kaprosh said, "And then my buddy Larry said it looks like a Bills backdrop for a bills press conference. Why don’t you do something like a bills pre or post game or something? And I said hmmm…”

And so, he created a Facebook page named “Hit The Showers”, where he delivers pre- and post game analysis via Facebook live, all in front of the shower curtain.

When he’s not delivering Bills content online, he has much more important delivery job.

Dave works part-time driving for Aspire of WNY. He safely transports individuals with disabilities to Aspire’s day programs, job centers or residences.

He planned for this gig, for two year before his retirement from FedEx.

Watch the story to see Dave's heartwarming soundbite about his favorite passengers. You can find Dave at the Facebook page "Hit The Showers"