Buffalo fans create the Bills Wagon to facilitate tailgate fun

Bobby Whelan is a great guy and a great Bills fan, but doesn't draw attention to himself on his own.
However, when he and his friends built a unique tailgating tool called The Bills Wagon, people stopped to take notice.
A riff on the idiom "Nobody Circles the Wagons Like the Buffalo Bills", the party wagon circles the parking lot. Filled with "essentials" like music, paper towels, and assorted booze, the man-made stagecoach keeps the party going.
It was autographed by former Bill Harrison Phillips, and has a mini wall of fame of autographed dollar bills. Click on the video to see The Bills Wagon.