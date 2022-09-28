Bills Mafia Boat Parade on the Buffalo River

At least 15 boats and jet skis took part in the parade, decked out in Bills gear.

"We've seen a lot of big community interaction with people wanting to have Bills theme cruises here out on the water. We rent our boats for private parties and we've been having a lot of Bills-themed cruises so we figured why not, let's get a bunch of our boats together and head out on the water together," said Brandon Bova, owner of Buffalo Cycleboats.