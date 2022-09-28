Bills Mafia Boat Parade on the Buffalo River

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for a sea of red and blue along the Buffalo River.
"I travel for a lot of road games and I love the events that are planned at those road games," said Ashleigh Dopp MacDonald.
When MacDonald saw there was a Bills Mafia Boat Parade in Tampa she had to bring it to Western New York.
"I wanted to emulate that," she said.
MacDonald, Buffalo Cycleboats, Bud Light, and Papi Grande's Waterfront and Beach Bar put on the Mafia Boat Parade and party last weekend.
At least 15 boats and jet skis took part in the parade, decked out in Bills gear.
"We've seen a lot of big community interaction with people wanting to have Bills theme cruises here out on the water. We rent our boats for private parties and we've been having a lot of Bills-themed cruises so we figured why not, let's get a bunch of our boats together and head out on the water together," said Brandon Bova, owner of Buffalo Cycleboats.