Air National Guard captain goes viral with Bills Mafia flight photos

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With the NFL's return, we see a lot of social media posts from Bills Mafia – pictures, videos, you name it. One picture recently got a lot of attention online, so 2 On Your Side set out to get the story behind it.

Kyle Engasser says he never expected photos of him sharing his Bills pride would take off the way they did. The captain with the Air National Guard is currently stationed in Massachusetts, and he grew up in Pennsylvania, but Kyle says he is a Bills fan by birth. His parents are native Western New Yorkers.

He shared the story behind the pictures.

"I've seen it a couple of times," Engasser said. "In my career, when I was younger, my career enlisted, I actually did the in flight refueling on the other side. So I had seen pilots do that either deployed or something like that. I've seen people fly flags for their colleges or whatever else."

"So I was like, this will be cool, you know, and I like sharing stuff like that with my family who's, you know, all living still in Western New York, like my cousin Tommy lives in Orchard Park. So I was like, well, I'll take that I'll get this picture from the from the boom and said, 'My family, they'll think it's cool.' And it's kind of most of where I was thinking with it. And then my mom got a hold of it and posted it on Bills Mafia page, and off it went."

