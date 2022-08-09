Countdown 2 Mafia Mania: The champion

The votes are in, and the ultimate tailgating appetizer has been crowned.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of the big season opener game between the Buffalo Bills and L.A. Rams tonight we are crowning the winner of the "Countdown 2 Mafia Mania," the bracket tournament where we had Western New York vote on their favorite tailgating appetizer.

Whether you're traveling to the game, watching it from home, or going to a tailgate, chances are a variety of appetizers will be on hand. But which one is the ultimate Bills Mafia app?

We initially compiled a list of 38 tailgating appetizers and asked you to pick your five favorite options. Thanks to your votes, we now have a winner.

After thousands of votes, the people have decided that Bison Dip is the ultimate tailgating appetizer!

Thank you to everyone who participated in the voting.