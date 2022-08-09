Countdown 2 Mafia Mania: The champion

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of the big season opener game between the Buffalo Bills and L.A. Rams tonight we are crowning the winner of the "Countdown 2 Mafia Mania," the bracket tournament where we had Western New York vote on their favorite tailgating appetizer.
Whether you're traveling to the game, watching it from home, or going to a tailgate, chances are a variety of appetizers will be on hand. But which one is the ultimate Bills Mafia app?
We initially compiled a list of 38 tailgating appetizers and asked you to pick your five favorite options. Thanks to your votes, we now have a winner.
After thousands of votes, the people have decided that Bison Dip is the ultimate tailgating appetizer!
Thank you to everyone who participated in the voting.
(The Bracket Challenge is sponsored by Ivy Lea Construction)