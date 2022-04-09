As new Bills season nears, Depew store holds kickoff party

DEPEW, N.Y. — Store716 held a kickoff party Sunday, with the Bills' season opener in mind.
The Depew store offered special deals and giveaways, pop-up shops from other retailers, and even a beer tent thanks to Community Beer Works. Event organizers said they were preparing for another Bills season the only way that Buffalo knows how: with a great party.
"The only rule for today's party when we invited everybody, was that everybody had to say, 'Go Bills!' And everybody did, so go Bills," store owner David Gram said.
In addition to the fun and games, Store 716 also invited guests to sign their "I Bill-ieve" wall as a way to show their support. Hundreds of names on the wall signify people from not just Western New York, but all across the country.