As new Bills season nears, Depew store holds kickoff party

Store716 in Depew offered special deals and giveaways, pop-up shops from other retailers, and even a beer tent thanks to Community Beer Works.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEPEW, N.Y. — Store716 held a kickoff party Sunday, with the Bills' season opener in mind.

The Depew store offered special deals and giveaways, pop-up shops from other retailers, and even a beer tent thanks to Community Beer Works. Event organizers said they were preparing for another Bills season the only way that Buffalo knows how: with a great party.

"The only rule for today's party when we invited everybody, was that everybody had to say, 'Go Bills!' And everybody did, so go Bills," store owner David Gram said.