With Micah Hyde out for season, Bills Mafia quickly starts raising money

The Imagine for Youth Foundation provided an update shortly before 3 p.m., saying more than $10,000 had been donated.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When news spread that the Bills lost safety Micah Hyde for the season with a neck injury, Bills Mafia quickly sprung into action.

"You know what to do," Bills Mafia co-founder Del Reid posted shortly before noon on Twitter, linking to the account for Imagine for Youth.

Reid later added a tweet with a screengrab, showing he had donated $23 — matching Hyde's jersey number — to the organization, whose "mission is to empower our youth and help them achieve a healthy, active, and educated life," according to its Twitter bio.

Imagine for Youth provided an update shortly before 3 p.m., saying more than $10,000 had been donated.

"To Bills Mafia, your kindness and gratitude means more than anything to us and the Hyde family," the tweet read. "We are aware of the current slowness on our website and PayPal. Thank you for your patience!"

This is the second time Bills Mafia has rallied behind a player's cause when they've faced adversity this season.

When Luke Knox, the brother of Bills tight end Dawson Knox, unexpectedly died on Aug. 17, fans quickly began raising money on his behalf for the P.U.N.T. Pediatric Cancer Collaborative, a charity that Dawson Knox has been involved with since he became a member of the Bills.

For that donation, fans contributed $16.88, in honor of each brother.

"Dawson Knox and his family are an incredibly valued and cherished part of our organization. They have stood behind our mission with their whole hearts. In sorrow, we stand with them now at this time of profound loss," P.U.N.T. executive director Gwen Mysiak said.