Bills Mafia tour group leaves for London

52 Bills fans packed their bags. They'll head to Toronto by bus, then fly to London.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Fifty-two Buffalo Bills fans are packed and geared up to head to Toronto and then London. Fans came decked out in red and blue.

"London, here we come," one fan said.

Another Bills fan added: "I'm so excited, I can just burst. I think I was ready last week."

AAA led the group that was departing Thursday night. The time has come for a first-time experience in the U.K., and the fans said they were excited for not only the game, but to see and experience a different culture.

"As a longtime Bills fan, we go to the games to have a good time, and if the Bills win, that is a plus. Right now, they are winning more. It's a plus, plus, plus, plus," one Bills fan said.

Travelers are heading to Toronto first, and then to catch a flight straight to London. Everyone heads back Oct. 10. The trip includes roundtrip airfare, hotel accommodations, sightseeing tours, a welcome dinner, a dinner cruise, and level 100 end zone Bills/Jaguars game tickets.

"It sold out in about three hours, and then 24 hours after that we had a waitlist of 60 people," said Melissa Petersen, group tour guide for AAA.

Everyone has their hoodies, flags, and Josh Allen cut-outs packed and ready to go.